Announcement: Notification of Award of contract – Auto Trade Engines

Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project - Friday, December 4th, 2020 at 12:02 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Project Name: Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project Contingency Emergency Response Component

Procurement method: RFB-Request for Bids
Scope of contract: Supply and Delivery of Outboard Engines

 

 

Download (PDF, 465KB)

Download (PDF, 68KB)

Download (PDF, 64KB)

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available