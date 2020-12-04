Announcement: Notification of Award of contract – Pickaat Innovations Limited

Project Name: Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project Contingency Emergency Response Component
Bid/Contract Description: Supply and Delivery of IT equipment for Health EOC Monitoring during the COVID 19 pandemic
Awarded bidder: Pickaat Innovations Limited
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.