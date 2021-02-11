ANNOUNCEMENT: Ongoing road works will affect vehicular traffic in Antrim from 8am to 6pm

The ministry of public works and the digital economy would like to inform the general public, particularly motorist of the Antrim area of ongoing road rehabilitation works along the main road in antrim, right opposite the cochrane back road. Access to vehicular traffic will be affected between 8:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. from thursday, february 11, 2021, for the next seven (7) weeks.
Motorists are asked to proceed with caution and adhere to traffic sign.
The ministry of public works and the digital economy solicits the understanding and cooperation of motorists and the general public in that regard.
Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.
