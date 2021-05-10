ANNOUNCEMENT: Online Electoral Reform Survey

Below is an announcement by Sir Dennis Byron on the start of an electoral reform survey for Dominica.
Further to my Press Releases of 22nd April, 2021, I wish to inform all nationals of the Commonwealth of Dominica that the survey has commenced.
I am once again, appealing to everyone to participate. The survey is brief, and it is 100% anonymous. I encourage the individuals who have access to technology, especially the younger generation to assist older persons to
promote greater participation. Please be reminded that your feedback is important, as it will pave the way in addressing issues which relate to the electoral process, systems and legislation. This will be to the benefit of all.
We have begun to receive submissions, and I wish to thank the people who have participated thus far. Please note that the deadline for submission is Friday, 14th May, 2021. The survey can be accessed online via the Electoral Office’s website at http://electoraloffice.gov.dm/.
I wish to assure the public that this survey is not the only form of public consultation that will be conducted.
Thank you for your time and feedback!
I like all the comments that i have read, and share the sentiments of all the bloggers.
Mista looking like he still celebrating 420 day wi,,,
But MistaDem doh ready yet man,,,
Dominica doh already have elections rules/Laws deep in its Constitution???
Why should people have to do Online Survey to change rules???
People done know dead people names still on Lists, so dat have to be purged,,,
People done know people voted more than once in different constituencies so dat have to change,,,
People done know plane shouldn’t be going and pick up people and come to vote, so dat should change,,,
People done know big money shouldn’t run election, so dat should change,,,
People shouldn’t have to go do no secret survey with Google running it for election reform,,,
Dem problems are there in allyou faces and should be addressed accordingly!!!
BossMan dat survey is not valid as anyone from anywhere can manipulate the out come.
LoL a whole bunch of ChinaMan Dem was dere wi doing the survey too when Marn was doing his survey LOL,,,
Once again you are appealing to what?
Sometimes when we believe we are more intelligent than others; we tend to present ourselves in the most sick, and ridiculous way that causes one to lose our self respect; resulting in the diminishing of our credibility if we had any in the first place!
If you were one third (1/3) as intelligent as you and Roosevelt think you are, your purpose would be to develop a plan and implement it; in that case your simple tasks would be to develop an outline, and work from there.
If you were were not ignorant of what you are suppose to be doing you would not be talking nonsense about survey; because politically there are more than two political factions on the island, and the most ridiculous thing you can do in a case like that is to go into the streets to asks people if they want electoral reform.
In that case the Roosevelt clowns: will contend they “we doh want it.”
Con:
Indeed Roosevelt supporters, especially those who are direct benefactors of money and other perks from Roosevelt will contend they do not want any form of electoral reform, they want the system status quo to remain.
The followers of the other party’s who need change, and sees the need for change all will tell you that Electrical Reform overdue in the country; and if you are not aware of that; I can tell right now you are a waste of time; in cahoots with the most corrupted human in the person of Roosevelt Skerrit to be born on God’s planet!
If you do not know what the hell you are supposed to do, or what you are doing; give it up, and stop your assisting of Roosevelt Skerrit in fleecing the nation.
Be honest with yourself; stand in front of a mirror and ask yourself “what the hell am I doing; involve in this corruption?”
Again I refer you to what the government of Antigua has done.
Will Continue:
UWPites are the most arrogant and ignorant people in Dominica.
Listen to Q95. Listen to the HOT SEAT and TALK ON BLOCK . There is a woman….. that sounds like she has HOT DASHEEN in her throat when speaking, another that feels he wrote the Oxford Dictionary and has the highest degree in every career or profession; he thinks he wrote the English language.
Some other callers and host are quick to accuse others of mal practice but never try to look in the mirror before they speak. Those overseas ones
………………………………………………… Those that commit fraud and flee country and now in the US degrading their country.
Some don’t know their A to THEIR elbow but THEY are here chastising a well known educated man like Sir Dennis Baron. Can you believe that?!
There is a host, …. HE is just an A++hole. Another, MP, an instigator of trouble. Both of them need to go back to school. Can’t believe those two are so dum. What a…
DNO, you bisected and modified my comment as you wish to please you and your followers. I’ve read numerous comments on your site from others who use all sorts of uncuff language and call the pm nasty names, you take no action.
Why are you so bias?
Can you tell me what does …………. means? Why were those initials deleted from my comment?
Why can’t you DNO be fair and just? What’s good for the goose is also good for the gander!
ADMIN: There are plenty of insults directed at both the PM/Labour party and Lennox Linton/UWP on our site from their respective detractors. You only need to scroll through the comments under articles to see that.
The initials were removed to avoid identification of the individuals, this practice is becoming more common in online news forums due to issues arising from character smearing and legal liability.
If anyone stated a point an individual made on the public record and attempted to rebut the point (without ad hominem or potentially libelous attacks on the individual) then the full name could be published.
Just another mercenary! Simple as that! Clear as daylight!
Let me quote the very words of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to Mr. Dennis Byron ” Go to hell, go to hell, go to hell” because our struggles in Dominican is ” No your Damn business. We didn’t vote for you, you are not a Dominican and therefore we don’t want you to meddle with our damn business. We have enough smart people in Dominica some of whom are Doctors, Sirs, Honorable and many with their doctorate. We should not listen to you, should not advise us or address us. We are not before the court for any crime and therefore we don’t need your assistance as a judge. The criminal is the one that has committed several crimes against country and if anything, you should judge him and send him to serve time where he belongs.
My conscience would not allow me to refer to any member of the ” Alibaba and his forty thieves” club as Sir or Honorable.To me no good person of good character would want to be part of anything Alibaba is doing whether it is for $450k , $500k or even for a million dollars. If you can align yourself to Alibaba, you are one of them, just as Peter was one of those who walked with Jesus but denied that he was one of them.
I cannot, for the life of me, unravel why someone of such distinguished credentials and experience, would not be aware that disseminating information on such an important issue as electoral reform should be done at the beginning. You see sir, this approach is what has caused all the “conspiracy theories” as per whether your motives are sincere and noble.
You should have been open from day one as regards the components of the survey, weightings of each component and a schedule of any other activities to be embarked upon. Don’t you think that had this been done, there would be more cooperation?
Because of these shortcomings, citizens are sceptical and you may not be able to accomplish the objectives sought. Just do it right from step one.
Nonetheless I hope that the objectives are attained and the country’s electoral system is better than what currently obtains.
HOTEP!
One thing you need to remember, money causes people to do anything, if you pay someone enough to kill their mother, they will as long as the amount meets their needs and standards.
Judas sold Jesus Christ for thirty pieces of silver; in the year 2021 that thirty pieces of silver would worth in U.S currency: between $90 and $3,000 in today’s currency.
By the same token I remember a guy on the island of Antigua killed his father for a drinking a small bit of cornmeal purrage he left on an outside fireside.
Let him site there and come out talking fart every now and then simply to justify talking Dominica, and not delivering anything.
It took a matter of weeks to develop, a method, and implementation of Electoral Reform in Antigua; this man is sitting on his backside doing nothing but talking fart!
Everything must come to an end!
Calling himself “Sir.”
I have no use or respect for bears of titles; unless they are academically earned!
This particular survey is an exercise in futility, a shameful waste of tax payers money. Mr. Dennis Byron on completion of this inessential survey will laugh all the way to the bank with $450 000 pocketed.
Meanwhile the State College is in a most deplorable condition; the public library in ruins; the hoses on the fire trucks are like a sieve; many roads almost impassable; some police stations need demolishing; minimum wage unlivable; the main hospital lacks essential and basic equipment.
The reforms which are needed for fair elections have been well documented as reputable local, regional and international organizations have put forward well researched plans.
Again, no need for any more plans., these are already available in black and white.
My brother you are getting your BIG money come and do your work.
This survey will not be credible since anyone anywhere can do it, since there is no check and balance to ensure the person doing the survey is in fact a Dominican that it above the age of 18 years.
Dennis, in October 2020 the chairman of the electoral commission was sworn in by the President. You were illegally offered a job by Skerritt to undertake reform, an exercise which cost more than the commission was asking for to undertake reform prior to the last general election. If you were a man of integrity you should know that the electoral commission is not subservient to anyone, so you should have requested that proper protocols be followed between October and April 2020 to legitimize the expensive exercise you are seeking to do. Shame on you Dennis,how low will you go for a few dollars more.
Byron, take your money and go hide yourself quietly. I humbly urge you Sir, to kick rocks! your contribution has not been warranted by the people of Dominica. Settle your affairs between you and Roosevelt and leave our business alone.
So you can’t just say what de other forms of public consultation will be eh….. that’s de only thing new in this posting as you failed to address the questions from the public regarding the ongoing online survey.
This guy is ducking de questions from de public by hinting that this will not be the only form of public consultation
We don’t trust you, Sir. Anybody appointed by this PM is not trustworthy, since our PM is not trustworthy. We demand that Skerrit accounts for our CBI money and make public the expenditure of the office of the PM.