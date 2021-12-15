ANNOUNCEMENT: Our Lady of Fair Haven Roseau Parish Vacancy – IT Support Personnel

Position Summary

The ideal candidate will work closely with the Dean of the Cathedral and staff of the Parish Office to provide technical and network problem resolutions for all employees as well as discuss and introduce ideas to improve user and guest technology-related experience.

Resolutions include but are not limited to: resolving username and password issues, maintenance of software applications, verifying the correct hardware and software setup on user’s computers, power cycling equipment, assisting with navigating around application menus and troubleshooting email, computer and printer hardware and software issues.

The position requires that the IT Support be able to workflexible hours, on weekends and some public holidays.

Duties And Responsibilities Include:

Install and configure computer hardware operating systems and

Diagnose and resolve technical hardware and software issues involving internet connectivity.

Record employee issues/queries and the solutions for future

Replace computer and printer parts as

Prioritize work assignments and queries within time

Provide support in updating of the Parish’s’website.

Update the parish Facebook and Instagram platforms on a daily

Manage live streams of selected

Recommend any need for new and modified approaches in software/hardware applications.

Be comfortable and effective in an environment of ambiguity or

Be receptive to new ideas and respond to workplace changes in a flexible and optimistic

Skills

Ability to explain problems and solutions clearly to non-technical users

Software and hardware maintenance skills

Ability to communicate clearly and accurately: both spoken and in writing

Proficiency in website development

Demonstrate a proficiency in typing, grammar and graphics design

Ability to prioritize, work under pressure and meet deadlines

Ability to work alone or as part of a team

Multi-tasking capabilities

Qualifications Education

Certification or Associates Degree in Information Technology (or similar) would be an asset.

Submit your application to the Parish Office via email at ourladyoffairhaven@gmail.com or in office by December 28th during the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.