ANNOUNCEMENT: Our Lady of Fair Haven Roseau Parish Vacancy – IT Support Personnel

Position Summary
The ideal candidate will work closely with the Dean of the Cathedral and staff of the Parish Office to provide technical and network problem resolutions for all employees as well as discuss and introduce ideas to improve user and guest technology-related experience.
Resolutions include but are not limited to: resolving username and password issues, maintenance of software applications, verifying the correct hardware and software setup on user’s computers, power cycling equipment, assisting with navigating around application menus and troubleshooting email, computer and printer hardware and software issues.
The position requires that the IT Support be able to workflexible hours, on weekends and some public holidays.
Duties And Responsibilities Include:
- Install and configure computer hardware operating systems and
- Diagnose and resolve technical hardware and software issues involving internet connectivity.
- Record employee issues/queries and the solutions for future
- Replace computer and printer parts as
- Prioritize work assignments and queries within time
- Provide support in updating of the Parish’s’website.
- Update the parish Facebook and Instagram platforms on a daily
- Manage live streams of selected
- Recommend any need for new and modified approaches in software/hardware applications.
- Be comfortable and effective in an environment of ambiguity or
- Be receptive to new ideas and respond to workplace changes in a flexible and optimistic
Skills
- Ability to explain problems and solutions clearly to non-technical users
- Software and hardware maintenance skills
- Ability to communicate clearly and accurately: both spoken and in writing
- Proficiency in website development
- Demonstrate a proficiency in typing, grammar and graphics design
- Ability to prioritize, work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Ability to work alone or as part of a team
- Multi-tasking capabilities
Qualifications Education
Certification or Associates Degree in Information Technology (or similar) would be an asset.
Submit your application to the Parish Office via email at ourladyoffairhaven@gmail.com or in office by December 28th during the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
