ANNOUNCEMENT: Payment of DOWASCO bills; COVID protection guidelines

The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Limited (DOWASCO) wishes to inform customers that bills for the month of May 2020 have been processed and are available for payment. To obtain bill copies and balances, customers can visit our offices on High Street, Roseau and Chance, Portsmouth OR call our Portsmouth offices @: 255-2981/2982/2983 and our Roseau offices at 255-2930/2931/2932/2933/2934.

Customers can also log unto our online viewing services at dowasco@dowasco.dm to review their bills. Customers will only be allowed to view monthly bills. However, to make online payments, customers can use the following online banking services:

National Bank of Dominica’s Bank-a-Net and Mo Banking services.

Republic Bank Dominica’s online banking service.

First Caribbean International Bank’s internet banking service

DOWASCO also wishes to inform customers that we have resumed normal working hours on Mondays between the hours of 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and Tuesday to Fridays between the hours of 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

DOWASCO further advises that frequent disinfecting of all public areas will continue and to allow your hands to be sanitized on entering and leaving the buildings. Persons coming to do business at the office are also asked to wear a mask or face covering. Markers have also been placed at points where each customer is to stand in line.

We encourage everyone to comply with these guidelines to maintain social distancing as we adhere to the directions given by the Ministry of Health.

We take this opportunity to thank you our valued customers for your continued patience and understanding as together we work to keep Dominica safe.

DOWASCO: Our Water, Our Treasure, Our Life!