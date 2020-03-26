ANNOUNCEMENT: Payment of services online during DOMLEC closure

DOMLEC - Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

DOMLEC informs its customers that there are online services which can be utilized during the closure of the offices. For Pay as You Go customers who already have accounts set up visit www.https://paug.domlec.dm to buy power. Accounts will not be disconnected, however, when you top up, the amount owed will be deducted from the balance.

Post-paid customers who wish to settle their accounts online can do so. Go to www.myaccount.domlec.dm follow the instructions and pay online.

DOMLEC regrets any inconvenience caused as a result and thanks to you for your understanding in this matter. Let us all take the necessary precautions and remain safe.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.