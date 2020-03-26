ANNOUNCEMENT: Payment of services online during DOMLEC closure

DOMLEC informs its customers that there are online services which can be utilized during the closure of the offices. For Pay as You Go customers who already have accounts set up visit www.https://paug.domlec.dm to buy power. Accounts will not be disconnected, however, when you top up, the amount owed will be deducted from the balance.

Post-paid customers who wish to settle their accounts online can do so. Go to www.myaccount.domlec.dm follow the instructions and pay online.

DOMLEC regrets any inconvenience caused as a result and thanks to you for your understanding in this matter. Let us all take the necessary precautions and remain safe.