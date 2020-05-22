ANNOUNCEMENT: Please help recover our stolen items

Two sisters are looking for your help to retrieve a stolen laptop and other items. Information below:
Asus laptop Hp laptop, iPad mini, Samsung J7 pro(gold body)
Contact number :7672850353 Victim (Jervelyn lockhart) Or Sandy Lockhart 2856552 (Victim sister)
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
I think you need to be a little more specific.