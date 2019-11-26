ANNOUNCEMENT: Postponement of NBD Open House 2019

Postponement of NBD Open House 2019

The National Bank of Dominica Ltd. wishes to inform the public that due to unavoidable circumstances, and activities throughout the island, NBD’s Open House 2019 scheduled for Saturday 30th November, 2019 at the Goodwill Parish Hall from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM has been postponed to a future date which will be communicated in a separate announcement.

The National Bank of Dominica Ltd. sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused and would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.