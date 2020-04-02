ANNOUNCEMENT: Postponement of village council elections for Woodfordhill and Calibishie

Dominica Electoral Office - Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 at 10:13 PM
The Electoral Office of Dominica informs the public that Village Council Elections for Woodfordhill and Calibishie have been postponed until further notice.

The two elections were slated for April 6th and April 13th.

This postponement is in accordance with recommendations by the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and concerns over the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus through election preparation and procedures that could pose added risk to electors and Election Day officials.

The Electoral Office also reminds the public to pay careful attention to advisories and information published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health in order to protect ourselves and our families from this virus and adhere to the following:

 Wash your hands frequently

 Maintain social distancing

 Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

 Practice respiratory hygiene

 If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early

 Stay informed and follow the advice given by the Ministry of Health.

Persons wishing to reach the Electoral Office can do so by emailing: electoraloffice@dominica.gov.dm or by sending a message to the Electoral Office pages on Facebook and Instagram.

