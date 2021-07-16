ANNOUNCEMENT: Pre- Bid Meeting for the refurbishment works at ground floor of DBMC Building

The Project Implementation Unit (PIU), of the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security wishes to inform all contractors who expressed interest and those wishing to apply to Bid for contract for the Refurbishment Works at Ground Floor of DBMC Building – EALCRP Project Implementation Unit Office, Building are invited to the Pre –Bid Meeting, on Tuesday July 20, 2021, at 90:00 am, at the Division of Agriculture Conference Room., Botanic Gardens. A site visit will follow promptly upon completion of the pre-bid meeting.
All are asked to be on time.
Is the bidding for the new airport going to be done in the same manner? If not, I would regard this as a charade.
Ive been thinking thatother CARICOM firms may have a case to challenge this airport fiasco. As CARICOM, every country stand a chance to benefit from the other’s development. How do qualified local and regional and even international firms stand a chance to be allowed to bid for this development? The same Sweetheart deals that does be impugning improper motive. that is one of them