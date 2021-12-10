ANNOUNCEMENT: Procurement of consultancy services for Social Protection Strategy and Policy for Dominica

The Ministry of Economic Affairs, Planning, Resilience, Sustainable Development, Telecommunications and Broadcasting on behalf of the Government of Dominica wishes to procure Consultancy Services for the development of a Social Protection Strategy and Policy for Dominica.

The goal of the Social Protection Policy is to deliver equitable gender-based shock responsive social protection services that allow for a life of dignity throughout the life cycle for citizens of Dominica by protecting them against risks and insecurities, promoting equal opportunity, and poverty alleviation.

The main objective of the policy is to develop an integrated social protection system which focuses on alleviating poverty and inequality, reducing vulnerability, managing and protecting citizens from shocks, improving health and education, and contributing to economic sustainability.

Interested parties are asked to submit an electronic copy of the Expressions of Interest to:

The Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development, and Renewable Energy

5th Floor, Financial Centre

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

Email: psplanning@dominica.gov.dm

Copied to: socialdevplanner@dominica.gov.dm

Deadline for receipt should be received on Friday, 17th December 2021. The email submissions should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be clearly marked in the subject line as “Expression of Interest – For Consultancy Services for the development of a Social Protection Strategy and Policy for Dominica.

For further information and the Terms of Reference please visit the Government’s website or call 266 4289.