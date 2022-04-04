ANNOUNCEMENT: Property for sale in Cochrane

Property for sale.

 

This house and land is located in the peaceful village of Cochrane that hosts eye-catching scenery.

It is also very accessible with the addition of a newly built road which links to the community of Sylvania and being under 20 minutes from the capital of Roseau and 10 minutes from Canefield by car.

The house comes with 4 bedrooms, and two bathrooms. With a total lot size of 6810 sqft the property provides more than adequate space for personal gardening or landscaping on very even land.

 

contact tell # 767265 0013 or email kennedyparichards@gmail.com for more information.

