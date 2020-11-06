ANNOUNCEMENT: Public Announcement – Payment to Property Owners for East Coast Road Works (Lots 2 & 4)

The Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project wishes to inform property Owners within Segment 2 (Bois Diable to Castle Bruce) and Segment 4 (Castle Bruce to Hatton Garden) of the Eastern Island Roadworks Sub-Project, that they can now collect their cheques at the Treasury Department.
Please be guided as follows:
- A valid photo identification (Social Security Card, Passport, Driver’s License), and a copy of the signed Land Agreement must be presented to receive the
- Residents of Dominica instructed to collect payment on behalf of a vendor must present a Power of Attorney or a notarised authorisation letter in original only, with the seal of the notary public clearly visible on the letter and addressed to: The Accountant General, Treasury Department, Roseau, Dominica. The letter must be submitted with a $0.25
- Property owners residing abroad should send instructions to the Office of the Accountant General – Treasury Department for payment via wire transfer. Please ensure a telephone contact number is
- Property owners collecting cheques on behalf of an Estate must present a Letter of Administration.
- Property owners in the Kalinago Territory should contact the Kalinago Council
For further information, please contact the DVRP Project Coordination Unit on telephone numbers 266-3139/266-3951 or e-mail [email protected].
