ANNOUNCEMENT: Public feedback solicited on 4 bills published by the National Health Commission

The National Health Commission (NHC) of the Office of the Prime Minister has published four (4) Bills to be enacted by the Parliament of Dominica on the Government’s website. The Bills are:

Hospitals Authority Medical Professions Nursing Professions, and Pharmacy Professions.

Stakeholders and members of the public are invited to view the Bills on the Government’s website at: www.dominica.gov.dm and send their comments to the National Health Commission at email address [email protected]. All comments should be received on or before Monday 21st September 2020.