ANNOUNCEMENT: Public feedback solicited on 4 bills published by the National Health Commission

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at 3:28 PM
The National Health Commission (NHC) of the Office of the Prime Minister has published four (4) Bills to be enacted by the Parliament of Dominica on the Government’s website. The Bills are:

 

  1. Hospitals Authority
  2. Medical Professions
  3. Nursing Professions, and
  4. Pharmacy Professions.

 

Stakeholders and members of the public are invited to view the Bills on the Government’s website at: www.dominica.gov.dm and send their comments to the National Health Commission at email address [email protected].  All comments should be received on or before Monday 21st September 2020.

2 Comments

  1. Grayson Richardson
    August 27, 2020

    That’s a trick. One, how is the National Health Council within the Prime Minister’s Office and not the Ministry of health ………………………………………………….

    • Joseph John
      August 27, 2020

      Great Idea, The same action should be taken to establish Education Reform.

