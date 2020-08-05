ANNOUNCEMENT: Red Cross public tender notice

Dominica Red Cross Society invites sealed bids from suitably qualified and experienced bidders for the purchase of One (1) Flatbed Truck with liftgates.

For offers to be considered, the supplier must be registered by filling the Dominica Red Cross form, in addition, the company must be legally registered. ONLY companies offer will be accepted, NOT individuals.

Tender documents containing invitation to tender, instructions to bidders, [specifications or specific documents], bill of quantity, general & special conditions of the contract etc. for the supplier can be collected from Dominica Red Cross Office at 767-616-1651 [name of procurement officer] between 8:00 a.m. hrs. to 4:00 p.m. hrs. until 14th August, 2020.

One Bidder can give one tender only and quote.

Technical and Financial offers, complete in all respects, in one envelop should be received at the above address during office hours from 8:00 a.m. hrs. to 4:00 p.m. hrs. up 14th August 2020.

Please note that if the provider requires a percentage of the payment in advance, this could be accepted as long as the vendor provide a bank guarantee letter, performance bond or similar.

The Dominica Red Cross Society reserves the right to accept or reject any or all the offers without assigning any reason whatsoever and is not bound to accept the lowest bid.

Sandra Charter-Rolle

Director General

Dominica Red Cross Society