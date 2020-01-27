ANNOUNCEMENT: Registration notice for engineers

Board of Engineering

Notice

The Board of Engineering solicits applications from individuals to be Registered Engineers in accordance with Sections 20, 24 and 25 of the Engineering Profession Act #22 of 2002, and from Organisations for application for a Certificate of Authorisation to engage in engineering work, in accordance with Section 32 of the said Act.

Application forms, the schedule of fees, and the schedule of engineering operations are available from the following locations:

office of Consulting Engineers Partnership, Jean-Baptiste House, Old Street, Roseau;

or can be requested and be received in electronic form from the Chairman of the Board at Board-of-Engineering@cwdom.dm

The Board requires that all applications be sent to the following address:

Chairman, Board of Engineering, P O Box 1441, Roseau.

The Board of Engineering wishes to advise the general public that:

in accordance with Section 3 of the Act, unless he/she is a Registered Engineer under the Act, any person who practises engineering, calls or advertises himself/herself as an engineer, or signs or stamps drawings or documents purporting to be acting in the capacity of a registered engineer is guilty of an offence under the Act and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $10,000 and to imprisonment for two years;

in accordance with Section 32, any organization which engages in the practice of engineering without a valid Certificate of Authorisation, commits an offence under the Act and

such an organisation is liable to a fine of $100,000 and a person who at the time of the offence being committed was a director, partner, general manager, secretary or similar officer of that organisation is liable to a fine of $20,000 and two years imprisonment.

Registered Engineers and Engineering Organizations are hereby notified that the Annual Practice Fee, in accordance with Section 26 of the Act, in respect of the year 2019, is due and payable at the office of Consulting Engineers Partnership, Old Street, Roseau.

Further information can be obtained by emailing: Board-of-Engineering@cwdom.dm or by calling 285-2055 or 265-8634 or Ms. Cheryl Adams @ 448-3208.

The Board of Engineering urges that Engineers and Engineering organizations abide by the Act #22 of 2002 and ensure that the payment of their practice fees are up to date.

Deadline for payment – March 31st, 2020.

Signed:

Justinn Kase

Chairman, Board of Engineering