ANNOUNCEMENT: Request for expression of interest development of a gender responsive and socially inclusive road safety awareness communication strategy firm selection

Home >> AnnouncementsANNOUNCEMENT: Request for expression of interest development of a gender responsive and socially inclusive road safety awareness communication strategy firm selection Ministry of Public Works, - Friday, December 10th, 2021 at 4:12 PMShareTweetSharePin Download (PDF, 139KB)
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.