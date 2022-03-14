ANNOUNCEMENT: Request for expressions of interest – Agriculture Information Technology Officer

Home >> AnnouncementsANNOUNCEMENT: Request for expressions of interest – Agriculture Information Technology Officer Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods & Climate Resilience Project - Monday, March 14th, 2022 at 11:43 AMShareTweetSharePin Download (PDF, 191KB)
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.