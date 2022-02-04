ANNOUNCEMENT: Request for Expressions of Interest consultancy services Community Liaison Officer

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR

CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR COMMUNITY LIAISON OFFICER

The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Ltd (DOWASCO) invites expressions of interest for consultancy services for a Community Liaison Officer.

The Community Liaison Officer will work primarily with the Water Sector Strategic Development Project.

DOWASCO is the Executing Agency for this Project which is funded by the Government of Dominica through the Caribbean Development Bank and the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund.

Under the overall guidance of the Project Coordinator, the Community Liaison Officer will promote constructive partnerships and communication between DOWASCO and communities on issues relating to project implementation and will be responsible for implementing community engagement activities as set out in the Stakeholder Engagement Plan.

The duration of the assignment is expected to be for a period of 2 years. Qualifications

At least a master’s degree either in Sociology, Rural Development, Anthropology, International Development, Community Development or other relevant

A minimum of seven (7) years’ relevant practical experience encompassing stakeholder engagement practice, community development, and/or social research using participatory

Fluency in English

Proficient computer skills and good written and oral communication skills

Administrative and management competence would be an

ELIGIBILITY

Applicants must be a citizen of any CDB member country

Must be fluent in English

For further details, interested eligible consultants may request the Terms of Reference from the Project Management Unit of DOWASCO at the e – m a i l address wssdp.procurement.dowasco@gmail.com and copied to o.mosos@dowasco.dm. with the subject line “Request for Terms of Reference for Community Liaison Officer for WATER SECTOR STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECT FOR DOMINICA”.

The email must contain the name, address and contact information of the person requesting the Terms Of Reference.

Applications must include a detailed curriculum vitae and must be in English and submitted via email addressed to wssdp.procurement.dowasco@gmail.com and copied to procurement@caribank.org . with the subject “Application for Community Liaison Officer

– Water Sector Strategic Development Project for Dominica”.

The deadline for receipt of application is 3pm, on Friday, February 11th, 2022.