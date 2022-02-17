ANNOUNCEMENT: Request for expressions of interest for a lead generation firm target, attract and facilitate sustainable Foreign Direct Investment to Dominica

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST:

Contract for engaging a Lead Generation firm to target, attract and facilitate sustainable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the Commonwealth of Dominica

CONSULTANT

The Invest Dominica Authority (IDA) is the Government agency with a mandate to promote and facilitate investments in Dominica.

BACKGROUND, OBJECTIVE

IDA is seeking the professional services of a lead generation firm to target and generate foreign investment and provide support to the Authority in the execution of its Investment Promotion Strategy. With a pivot towards sustainable investments and changes in market trends caused by the recent pandemic, the Authority is seeking Foreign Direct Investments in four (4) main sectors and sub-sectors. Tourism: Eco Lodges, Boutique Hotel, Spa and Wellness, Dive Centers; Knowledge Services: Business Process Outsourcing, IT-enabled Services and Clean Technology; Agri-Business and Aquaculture: Organic farming, aquaculture and sustainable fishing, food, beverage and water processing, herbal teas and, Renewable Energy: Down-stream activities from geothermal development, assembling of components for solar and wind energy and retrofitting of systems to support other sectors.

To ensure maximum success in the execution of the Investment Promotion Strategy, it is necessary to utilize a combination of online tools and physical activities with the best practices in the various industries. which promote Dominica as the ideal Caribbean location for investment. The company shall be expected to develop a targeted investor database from primary and secondary markets, organize, arrange, and attend virtual and F2F meetings with IDA when needed, provide an annual program of proactive lead generation, organize in full webinars including the technology side.

INVITATION

IDA invites eligible lead generation firms to indicate their interest in providing the services. Interested applicants must provide information indicating that they are qualified to perform the services (CV, description of similar assignments with other IPAs or EDAs, experience in similar projects, any major success to include FDI successes).

IMPLEMENTATION

The period of implementation of the contract will be in line with the consultant’s action plan,

once a work plan has been received from the successful firm and approved by IDA.

DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Expressions of interest must be delivered by email to the address below by Monday, March 28, 2022, Attention: The Executive Director, Invest Dominica Authority info@investdominica.dm