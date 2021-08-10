ANNOUNCEMENT: Request for expressions of interest, positions of Public Relations Officer and Accounting Officer

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST – PRO

DOWASCO invites suitably qualified applicants to submit expressions of interest for the position of Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The PRO shall be responsible for coordination of DOWASCO’s internal and external communications and public awareness programmes and shall be assigned primarily to support DOWASCO’s Water Sector Strategic Development Programme (WSSDP). Under the guidance and supervision of the Manager Customer Service and Human Resource Development, the Public Relations Officer shall support the dissemination of information to the public on behalf of DOWASCO, ensuring accuracy and consistency. The PRO shall work in close consultation with the Project Coordinator for the WSSDP, when working on assignments related to that programme.

Additional details on job responsibilities, as well as full Terms of Reference, can be found on DOWASCO’s website: www.dowasco.dm

Prospective candidates must have a minimum qualification of a Bachelors’ Degree in Public Relations or related field like Media Studies, Marketing, Communications or Journalism, with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in the field of Public Relations. Excellent written and oral communication skills in English are required and a strong command of Creole would be an advantage. Candidates must have a very good working knowledge of software packages such as Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Publisher and be well versed in the use of social media platforms.

Three (3) hard copies of the Expression of Interest along with curriculum vitae in a single sealed envelope must be received at the address below no later than 4:00 pm on August 13, 2021:

The Human Resource Manager

Dominica Water and Sewerage Company

P.O. Box 185

3 High Street

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

The sealed envelope containing each submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be clearly marked “EXPRESSION OF INTEREST – PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER”.

Alternatively, electronic copies of the Expressions of Interest may be emailed to [email protected] no later than 4:00 pm on August 13, 2021. The subject line should state “EXPRESSION OF INTEREST – PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER”.

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST – Accounting Officer

DOWASCO invites suitably qualified applicants to submit expressions of interest for the position of Accounting Officer.

The Accounting Officer shall report to the Project Coordinator of DOWASCO’s Project Management Unit (PMU) and shall be primarily responsible for keeping accounting records and preparing financial statements and payroll on expenditures for the PMU and disbursement claims for financing agencies. The Accounting Officer shall be responsible for assisting the PMU in tracking budgetary expenditure of the Water Sector Strategic Development Programme (WSSDP) and preparing relevant reports. The Accounting Officer shall also assist the PMU in the preparation of the administrative budget of the Programme.

The Accounting Officer shall also be required to provide support to DOWASCO’s Finance

Department in areas outside the scope of the WSSDP, as requested by the Financial Controller

and agreed with the Project Coordinator.

Additional details on job responsibilities, as well as full Terms of Reference, can be found on DOWASCO’s website: www.dowasco.dm

The Accounting Officer is expected to have a Bachelors’ degree in accounting or related field or mid-level accounting professional qualification (e.g. Level 2 ACCA, Level 3 CGA). A minimum of three years’ experience in accounting is required, in addition to proficiency in computer skills, including use of spreadsheets, database management and word processing. Good written and oral communications skills are required. Prior project-related experience would be an asset.

Three (3) hard copies of the Expression of Interest along with curriculum vitae in a single sealed envelope must be received at the address below no later than 4:00 pm on August 13, 2021:

The Human Resource Manager

Dominica Water and Sewerage Company

P.O. Box 185

3 High Street

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

The sealed envelope containing each submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be clearly marked “EXPRESSION OF INTEREST – ACCOUNTING OFFICER, DOWASCO PROJECT MANAGEMENT UNIT”.

Alternatively, electronic copies of the Expressions of Interest may be emailed to [email protected] no later than 4:00 pm on August 13, 2021. The subject line should state “EXPRESSION OF INTEREST – ACCOUNTING OFFICER, DOWASCO PROJECT MANAGEMENT UNIT”.