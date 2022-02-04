ANNOUNCEMENT: Request for expressions of interest – tender for renovation of Morne Prosper Chapel

Our Lady of Fair Haven Parish is looking for qualified contractors to tender for the renovation of the Holy Family Chapel at Morne Prosper to include roof modification and other works.
Interested persons may:-
visit the parish office on Turkey Lane
call 448-2766 or 448-8777, 2758777
or email ourladyoffairhaven@gmail.com to obtain the scope of works.
A site visit will be arranged at a convenient time.
