ANNOUNCEMENT: Request for expressions of interest to provide audit services

Expressions of interest are invited from suitably qualified professional firms to provide audit services for the Dominica Electricity Services Limited to commence from the year ending December 31, 2022.

Dominica Electricity Services Limited (the Company) was incorporated as a public limited liability company in the Commonwealth of Dominica on April 30, 1975.

The Company operates in a fully liberalized sector under the newly enacted Electricity Supply Act of 2006. Under the Act an Independent Regulatory Commission is vested with broad regulatory oversight for all aspects of the energy sector. The Company’s operations are regulated by the Commission.

The Company is listed on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange and falls under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Caribbean Regulatory Commission.

The registered office and principal place of business of the Company is located at 18 Castle Street, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica.

Expressions of interest should be submitted to the attention of:

Mr. Clyde Edwards

Chief Financial Officer

Dominica Electricity Services Limited

Castle Street

Roseau

Dominica

Email: clyde.edwards@domlec.dm

Tel: (767) 255 6155

To reach no later than May 2, 2022.