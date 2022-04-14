ANNOUNCEMENT: Request for expressions of interest to provide audit services

Dominica Electricity Services Ltd. - Thursday, April 14th, 2022 at 1:41 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Expressions of interest are invited from suitably qualified professional firms to provide audit services for the Dominica Electricity Services Limited to commence from the year ending December 31, 2022.

Dominica Electricity Services Limited (the Company) was incorporated as a public limited liability company in the Commonwealth of Dominica on April 30, 1975.
The Company operates in a fully liberalized sector under the newly enacted Electricity Supply Act of 2006.  Under the Act an Independent Regulatory Commission is vested with broad regulatory oversight for all aspects of the energy sector.  The Company’s operations are regulated by the Commission.

The Company is listed on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange and falls under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Caribbean Regulatory Commission.

The registered office and principal place of business of the Company is located at 18 Castle Street, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica.

Expressions of interest should be submitted to the attention of:

 

Mr. Clyde Edwards
Chief Financial Officer
Dominica Electricity Services Limited
Castle Street
Roseau
Dominica

Email: clyde.edwards@domlec.dm
Tel:      (767) 255 6155

To reach no later than May 2, 2022.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.