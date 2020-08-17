ANNOUNCEMENT: Residents of Savanne area in Scotts head invited to public meeting to discuss water plans

ANNOUNCEMENT
DOWASCO invites residence of Savanne Area in Scotts Head, that there will be a meeting to be held on Tuesday August 25 at 4:30pm outside the house of Anthony Caesar in Upper Savanne to discuss the current situation with the Savanne Water plans going forward.
Residents are encouraged to make a special effort to attend and to be on time.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.