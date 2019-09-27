ANNOUNCEMENT: Road works in Morne Prosper

The general public and more particularly residents of Morne Prosper, are informed that the ministry of public works, water resource management and ports, will be undertaking road surfacing and improvement works along the Morne prosper main village road, from September 26th 2019 to November 15th 2019.

In this regard, the ministry wishes to urge all motorists using these sections of road, that they should adhere to all traffic signs erected for the proper direction and safety of road users and to avoid leaving parked vehicles along this route.

The ministry wishes to thank the general public for their understanding and cooperation, as we work to improve the road condition in that area.

Please be guided accordingly.