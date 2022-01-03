ANNOUNCEMENT: Sale of white potato seeds – Ministry of Agricutlure

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Division of Agriculture is pleased to announce that the sale of white potato seeds has commenced.

Farmers who have registered are reminded that the price per bag is seventy ($70.00) and the varieties imported this year are Spunta and El Mundo, which are both farm to table potatoes, meaning no curing/drying is required after harvest as compared to the Desiree variety.

It is hoped farmers who have committed and registered for the purchase of seeds do so quickly, to enable local potatoes to be available on the domestic market by the first quarter 2022 .

Payment is accepted only at the Division of Agriculture’s Main Office between the hours of 8.00am and 3.00pm daily, with collection point being the DAPEX compound in Fond Cole between 8.30am and 2.00pm.