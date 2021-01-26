ANNOUNCEMENT: Scholarships available to Dominicans who wish to study in Serbia

The Embassy of the Republic of Serbia is inviting applications for scholarships from the citizens of Dominica to pursue undergraduate, graduate and doctoral studies in Serbia for the 2021/2022 academic year.
The following documents should accompany two (2) copies of the printed application form:
- Certified copies of diploma and certificates
- Notarized photo copy of academic transcripts
- Photo copy of Foreigner Physical Examination Form not older than six months
- Curriculum Vitae with a motivation letter
- Proof of English or Serbian Language proficiency at the conversation level
- Photocopy of travel documents
- Certified that he/she is HIV negative
- Application for the competition with information on two study programs he/she wants to attend, in accordance with his/her previous education and terms and conditions for enrolment in the desired study program in the Republic of Serbia
Documents should be submitted to the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence by January 29, 2021.
Application forms and further information can be obtained from the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development.
Public officers must apply through their Heads of Departments.
4 Comments
Never forget the genocide at Srebrenica!
Serbia? Do you know what happens in Serbia? The wash their clothes by hand, hang to dry behind de fridge, no bus fare, and the list goes on and on.
I know what I am talking about.
MistaDem forget where Serbia is man!!!
Dats Behind God’s Back wi!!!
Thanks but after all over dere not Cold nuh???
But wait nuh so what’s the name of the University dere people suppose to be going to study???
Dem places there not always in Political turmoil nuh???
People be careful wi,,,
FreeNiss is Worryniss yeh,,,
Hmm again?
there are people who applied for scholarship at monroe (on line) and it was so called approved and monroe never received a copy .
Education officer needs to do her work proberly especially if she dont like u it will never be approved.
what do u think?