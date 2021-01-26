ANNOUNCEMENT: Scholarships available to Dominicans who wish to study in Serbia

The Embassy of the Republic of Serbia is inviting applications for scholarships from the citizens of Dominica to pursue undergraduate, graduate and doctoral studies in Serbia for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The following documents should accompany two (2) copies of the printed application form:

Certified copies of diploma and certificates

Notarized photo copy of academic transcripts

Photo copy of Foreigner Physical Examination Form not older than six months

Curriculum Vitae with a motivation letter

Proof of English or Serbian Language proficiency at the conversation level

Photocopy of travel documents

Certified that he/she is HIV negative

Application for the competition with information on two study programs he/she wants to attend, in accordance with his/her previous education and terms and conditions for enrolment in the desired study program in the Republic of Serbia

Documents should be submitted to the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence by January 29, 2021.

Application forms and further information can be obtained from the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development.

Public officers must apply through their Heads of Departments.