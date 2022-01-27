ANNOUNCEMENT: Serbia Scholarship Programme 2021/2022

Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence - Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at 10:39 AM
NOTICE

Serbia Scholarship Programme-2021/2022

The Embassy of the Romania to the Republic of Cuba is inviting applications for scholarships from the citizens of Dominica to pursue undergraduate, graduate studies in Romania in all fields of study except Medicine, Dental Medicine and Pharmacy for the 2022/2021 academic year.

More information about the qualification criteria and the necessary documents required for submission are available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania (WWW.mae.ro/en/node/10250).

All documents should be submitted electronically at https://studyinromania.gov.ro.via the apply the MFA Scholarship button. Additionally, all copies of documents must be submitted to the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence by February 25, 2022.

Public officers must apply through their heads of departments.

