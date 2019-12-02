ANNOUNCEMENT: Service interruption in Roseau

ANNOUNCEMENT

DOWASCO informs residents of Roseau that their water supply will be interrupted today Monday December 2, 2019 between the hours of 7:00pm and 10:00pm in order to carry out emergency repair on the distribution line.

All traffic approaching Great Marlborough Street will be diverted unto Great George Street during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.