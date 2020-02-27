ANNOUNCEMENT: Sign up for Mabrika Mabrika Tour

Next Level Hikers’ Mabrika Mabrika Tour

Next Level Hikers will embark on an intriguing tour throughout 4 of the traditional Kalinago hamlets on Saturday 29th February, 2020.

The day will begin with a meet up at the Cruise Ship Berth, Roseau at 6:30 AM, where attendance will be taken and a briefing of the day’s events will occur. Then we will be heading to the Kalinago Territory.

Our first location is Sineku, where we will be visiting the well-known L’escalier Tete Chien. This is a 15-minute hike one way and is classified as easy. Legend has it that this impressive rock formation was formed by a huge “Tete Chien” (Boa Constrictor Nebulosa) from the South American Minoco River. It is said that as it traversed the land and made its way up to Majini Mountain, it left this beautiful rock path behind it. To this day, the snake is believed to be alive in the heights of Majini Mountain.

Second on the list is a visit to St. Cyr. There we will journey to the bayside to the Tou Souflay and Centipede trail. A mystical place where when waves crash into the rocks, a sound which sounds like blowing one’s nose emanates from the location. Lovely views of the Kalinago Territory’s coastline can also be seen from here giving a perfect view of Antrizzle Beach. Just a short walk to the other side awaits the centipede trail. It is a carving that can be seen along side the cliff surface and resembles that of a giant centipede.

From that we head to the Kalinago Barana Aute. This roughly translates to Kalinago Cultural Village by the sea. Here you are able to see a recreation of a traditional Kalinago village in modern times. It can be compared to taking a time machine and travelling to the 1400’s to meet the kalinagos in their traditional setting. A lot of the things native to Kalinago territory can be seen here such as, basket weaving, canoe making, cassava based foods, isulukati falls & the traditional dances and clothing. It is said that this model village is the brain child of former Kalinago chief Faustulus Frederick.

Immediately after this, we will be heading to Touna which is modern day Concord. There we will go into the the surrounding forest to rediscover the beauty of Charles Warner Secret Pool. A pool perfectly hidden from public view. This will take approximately 45 minutes to reach. However, it is well worth the wait.

A full day of fun awaits. After such a long day, we will head to the River Stone Grill & Bar in Belles to relax and have a social before heading home from our day’s adventure. Come with us. Let’s have a next level hiker experience. Please contact 6131022 or 6152449 to register. Hurry, limited spaces are available.