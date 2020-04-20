ANNOUNCEMENT: Special birthday greetings to Peter Prosper

Home >> AnnouncementsANNOUNCEMENT: Special birthday greetings to Peter Prosper From family, friends and well-wishers - Monday, April 20th, 2020 at 9:55 AMShareTweetSharePin https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/WhatsApp-Audio-2020-04-20-at-9.03.47-AM-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3 https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/WhatsApp-Audio-2020-04-20-at-9.03.47-AM-1-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3 https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/WhatsApp-Audio-2020-04-20-at-9.03.47-AM-2-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3 https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/WhatsApp-Audio-2020-04-20-at-9.03.48-AM-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.