ANNOUNCEMENT: Special meeting of St. Anne Cooperative Credit Union 17th January

The Dominica Co-operative Societies league Ltd wishes to invite all members of the St Anne’s Co-operative Credit Union Ltd to a Special Meeting on Friday January 17, 2020 5.00 pm, at the Laudat Catholic Church.
Please make a special effort to be present and on time.
