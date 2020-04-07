ANNOUNCEMENT: Supply and purchase of fresh produce and local products to facilitate social distancing

To help cope with the nutritional needs of the population, to mitigate against the Corona Virus (COVID– 19), to promote social distancing and discourage person-to-person contact, which is the main cause of the community spread of the virus, the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) has launched an initiative to facilitate the sale and purchase of fresh produce and other local products in a safe environment online.
The activity is being done in collaboration with Dominica News Online (DNO) and other media institutions.
The Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) will establish a list of fresh produce and local products that are available on the market together with the contact information of suppliers.
Consumers will be able to contact the suppliers to place orders online or via telephone to have the products delivered at specified locations.
Food Purchase Instructions
To farmers and manufacturers:
- Go to Dominica News Online or Dominica Manufacturers Association Facebook page and Register your name and product.
- Insert the products that you have for sale and the price
- Leave a contact number or email for possible orders
- Arrange with other farmers in your area to supply products that you may not have.
- Develop a price list of the products and the weight
- Try to secure a minimum quantity of orders in one area to make delivery worthwhile.
- Secure a regular market with customers
To the consumers
- Go to Dominica News Online or Dominica Manufacturers Association Facebook page to seek information of suppliers
- Identify the products of interest
- Contact supplier to place order
- Collaborate with other customers within the neighborhood to facilitate on-site delivery
- All transactions are between supplier and buyer.
- If you are looking for a product that’s not listed, place a comment.
- A secure regular supply for the future beyond COVID -19
Below is a document which indicates the type of information that suppliers should provide. Please put your information in the comments section of this post below. That information will then be transferred to a Suppliers’ List which will be published on DNO and on the Facebook Page of the Dominica Manufacturing Association (DMA).
Excellent move. I am very pleased to see this, long may it be used for local food trade. If we choose to develop this portal, it may be the birth of something magical. I am pleased to see that if nothing else, we have begun to pull ourselves up by our own boots straps, and that is at least one good which has risen from the covid-19 pandemic thus far.
Brilliant idea and so simple. It will avoid the crush at Roseau market and supply of produce will generally be fresher. I expect it to reduce costs too. is ideal for this sort of operation. Home delivery is one of the fastest growing industries in the U.K. and It works! It is so popular now, especially with the corona virus crisis it is more difficult too get delivery slots from the supermarket chains but as I said it woks. Thumbs up guys. You do not need government for this, just arrange it among yourselves. Good luck.