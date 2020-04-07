ANNOUNCEMENT: Supply and purchase of fresh produce and local products to facilitate social distancing

To help cope with the nutritional needs of the population, to mitigate against the Corona Virus (COVID– 19), to promote social distancing and discourage person-to-person contact, which is the main cause of the community spread of the virus, the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) has launched an initiative to facilitate the sale and purchase of fresh produce and other local products in a safe environment online.

The activity is being done in collaboration with Dominica News Online (DNO) and other media institutions.

The Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) will establish a list of fresh produce and local products that are available on the market together with the contact information of suppliers.

Consumers will be able to contact the suppliers to place orders online or via telephone to have the products delivered at specified locations.

Food Purchase Instructions

To farmers and manufacturers:

Go to Dominica News Online or Dominica Manufacturers Association Facebook page and Register your name and product. Insert the products that you have for sale and the price Leave a contact number or email for possible orders Arrange with other farmers in your area to supply products that you may not have. Develop a price list of the products and the weight Try to secure a minimum quantity of orders in one area to make delivery worthwhile. Secure a regular market with customers

To the consumers

Go to Dominica News Online or Dominica Manufacturers Association Facebook page to seek information of suppliers Identify the products of interest Contact supplier to place order Collaborate with other customers within the neighborhood to facilitate on-site delivery All transactions are between supplier and buyer. If you are looking for a product that’s not listed, place a comment. A secure regular supply for the future beyond COVID -19

Below is a document which indicates the type of information that suppliers should provide. Please put your information in the comments section of this post below. That information will then be transferred to a Suppliers’ List which will be published on DNO and on the Facebook Page of the Dominica Manufacturing Association (DMA).

Download (XLSX, 99KB)