ANNOUNCEMENT: Support Dominica Catholic Radio radiothon

Wednesday, February 26th, 2020
Dominica Catholic Radio will hold its annual Radiothon on Sunday March 8th from 2- 5 pm.

The Radiothon is to raise much-needed funds for the upkeep of the Radio station.

You are invited to call 440-7983 / 440-7984 / 440-7985 to make your pledge.

The Radiothon will also be carried live via DBS radio 88.1 FM, Vibes Radio on 99.5, www.domincacatholicadio.org and on Facebook.

DCR looks forward to and thanks you for your general support in helping to promote our Catholic faith.

