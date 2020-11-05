ANNOUNCEMENT: Tenders invited for position of ICT Specialist/Facilitator

Establishment, Personnel & Training Department, Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica - Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at 12:23 PM
Tender for the position of  ICT Specialist/Facilitator – Performance Management Enhancement and Human Resource Development Project, ESTABLISHMENT, PERSONNEL AND TRAINING DEPARTMENT, MINISTRY OF GOVERNANCE, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs

 

Tenders are Invited from suitably qualified individuals to be engaged as an ICT Specialist/Facilitator to implement tasks under a UNDP-DFID Funded Performance Management Enhancement and Human Resource Development Programme through the introduction of an online learning management system for the Establishment, Personnel and Training Department, under the Ministry of Governance, Ministry of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs.

 

Scope of Work:

 

  • Utilizing the Learning Management System, Moodle, design and develop four (4) training modules for online learning
  • Creation of the methodology for the train the trainer course in Designing and Developing Learning Content using an Online Learning Management System;
  • Conducting the Training/Workshops
  • Developing Training Workshop Schedules
  • Selection of dates for training in collaboration with the Public Service Training Centre (PSTC)
  • Conducting the Evaluation of the Training/Workshops in collaboration with the PSTC
  • Reporting on the training conducted

 

DELIVERABLES

  • 4 modules available online for e-learning on the LMS
  • Instructional Information Booklet
  • Work plan for developing the training and methodology
  • Successful facilitation of the training/workshop
  • Final report based on evaluation forms received from participants

 

REQUIREMENTS

  • Degree in Information, Communication Technologies or other relevant field
  • Experience in facilitating trainings/workshops for organizations
  • High level of professionalism and an ability to work independently and in high pressure situations
  • Excellent interpersonal communication skills

 

SUBMISSIONS ARE TO INCLUDE:

  • A summarized description of the scope of work and the intended methodology to be used as well as tentative work plan including activities and time frames
  • Names and contacts of two recent professional referees for whom similar work has been conducted
  • Curriculum vitae (CV) outlining relevant qualifications and experience
  • Financial proposal itemizing the cost of works.

 

Tenders should be sent in sealed envelopes under confidential cover and addressed as follows:

‘Tender for the position of  ICT Specialist/Facilitator – Performance Management Enhancement and Human Resource Development Project’

 

The Chief Personnel Officer

Establishment, Personnel & Training Department

4th Floor, Government Headquarters,

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

 

Tel.: 767-266-3274

 

or via email to [email protected]

 

Deadline for receipt of submissions is November 30, 2020.

