ANNOUNCEMENT: Tenders invited for position of ICT Specialist/Facilitator

Tender for the position of ICT Specialist/Facilitator – Performance Management Enhancement and Human Resource Development Project, ESTABLISHMENT, PERSONNEL AND TRAINING DEPARTMENT, MINISTRY OF GOVERNANCE, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs
Tenders are Invited from suitably qualified individuals to be engaged as an ICT Specialist/Facilitator to implement tasks under a UNDP-DFID Funded Performance Management Enhancement and Human Resource Development Programme through the introduction of an online learning management system for the Establishment, Personnel and Training Department, under the Ministry of Governance, Ministry of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs.
Scope of Work:
- Utilizing the Learning Management System, Moodle, design and develop four (4) training modules for online learning
- Creation of the methodology for the train the trainer course in Designing and Developing Learning Content using an Online Learning Management System;
- Conducting the Training/Workshops
- Developing Training Workshop Schedules
- Selection of dates for training in collaboration with the Public Service Training Centre (PSTC)
- Conducting the Evaluation of the Training/Workshops in collaboration with the PSTC
- Reporting on the training conducted
DELIVERABLES
- 4 modules available online for e-learning on the LMS
- Instructional Information Booklet
- Work plan for developing the training and methodology
- Successful facilitation of the training/workshop
- Final report based on evaluation forms received from participants
REQUIREMENTS
- Degree in Information, Communication Technologies or other relevant field
- Experience in facilitating trainings/workshops for organizations
- High level of professionalism and an ability to work independently and in high pressure situations
- Excellent interpersonal communication skills
SUBMISSIONS ARE TO INCLUDE:
- A summarized description of the scope of work and the intended methodology to be used as well as tentative work plan including activities and time frames
- Names and contacts of two recent professional referees for whom similar work has been conducted
- Curriculum vitae (CV) outlining relevant qualifications and experience
- Financial proposal itemizing the cost of works.
Tenders should be sent in sealed envelopes under confidential cover and addressed as follows:
‘Tender for the position of ICT Specialist/Facilitator – Performance Management Enhancement and Human Resource Development Project’
The Chief Personnel Officer
Establishment, Personnel & Training Department
4th Floor, Government Headquarters,
Roseau
Commonwealth of Dominica
Tel.: 767-266-3274
or via email to [email protected]
Deadline for receipt of submissions is November 30, 2020.
