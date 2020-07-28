ANNOUNCEMENT: Thanks to wife, relatives and friends of the late Leroy Parker

The Parker and Philogene family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the wife, relatives and friends in the United States of America who assisted their beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin Leroy “Roy” or “Royco” Parker from Massacre and Tarish Pit who resided at Elder Ave. Bronx N.Y during his illness, death and burial.
Special thanks to:
Mr. Frances “Be” George of the U.S.A
Ms. Rose Parker of the U.K
Mr. Delbert Williams of the U.S.A
And persons in Dominica who called and or visited to offer words of comfort or support.
GOD‘S RICHEST BLESSING UPON YOU ALL.
He was a HARD worker who cared for his family
RIP…my fellow country man,may the peace of God be upon him…..but @DNO…where exactly is he from,is it possible that someone could be from massacre or tarish pit?or should it be where he resided?one more thing@DNO the word massacre means or refers to a terrible happening,is there a terrible happening in our history that pertains to the village of massacre?can u guys shed some light on why massacre is called massacre?
In 1674 there was a massacre of the Kalinago/Carib people by the British and French. So subsequently this little village where the Kalinago/Caribs lived was named Massacre. Historian Lennox Honychurch has written about it. Check Wikipedia.