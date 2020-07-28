ANNOUNCEMENT: Thanks to wife, relatives and friends of the late Leroy Parker

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 at 12:32 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
The Parker and Philogene family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the wife, relatives and friends in the United States of America who assisted their beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin Leroy “Roy” or “Royco” Parker  from Massacre and Tarish Pit who resided at Elder Ave. Bronx N.Y  during his illness, death and burial.
Special thanks to:
Mr. Frances “Be” George of the U.S.A
Ms. Rose Parker of the U.K
Mr. Delbert  Williams of the  U.S.A
And persons in Dominica who called and  or visited to offer words of comfort or support.
GOD‘S RICHEST BLESSING UPON YOU ALL.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

3 Comments

  1. relative
    July 29, 2020

    He was a HARD worker who cared for his family

  2. Kawant wosea
    July 29, 2020

    RIP…my fellow country man,may the peace of God be upon him…..but @DNO…where exactly is he from,is it possible that someone could be from massacre or tarish pit?or should it be where he resided?one more thing@DNO the word massacre means or refers to a terrible happening,is there a terrible happening in our history that pertains to the village of massacre?can u guys shed some light on why massacre is called massacre?

    • JH
      August 24, 2020

      In 1674 there was a massacre of the Kalinago/Carib people by the British and French. So subsequently this little village where the Kalinago/Caribs lived was named Massacre. Historian Lennox Honychurch has written about it. Check Wikipedia.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available