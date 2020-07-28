ANNOUNCEMENT: Thanks to wife, relatives and friends of the late Leroy Parker

The Parker and Philogene family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the wife, relatives and friends in the United States of America who assisted their beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin Leroy “Roy” or “Royco” Parker from Massacre and Tarish Pit who resided at Elder Ave. Bronx N.Y during his illness, death and burial.

Special thanks to:

Mr. Frances “Be” George of the U.S.A

Ms. Rose Parker of the U.K

Mr. Delbert Williams of the U.S.A

And persons in Dominica who called and or visited to offer words of comfort or support.

GOD‘S RICHEST BLESSING UPON YOU ALL.