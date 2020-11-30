ANNOUNCEMENT: ‘Tranquility Beach Christmas Tree Lighting’ on Salisbury Beachfront

Excitement builds as plans forge ahead to culminate in the Grand Festive Lighting up of the Salisbury Beachfront this Christmas season, ushering in an ambience of good cheer and warm community camaraderie!

In the spirit of sharing and caring, Tranquility Beach Resort is delighted to invite the general public and residents to join us LIVE online on Friday 4th December 2020 at the 1st Annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Salisbury, beach front from 5:30p.m. Specially invited guests and live Christmas caroling will commence the Tree Lighting nights until the New Year, where families from all around the island can visit and experience the beautiful atmosphere.

Attendees who visit the Tree Lighting throughout the Holiday Season are reminded to observe the COVID-19 protocols with wearing masks and maintaining social distancing so that all can experience a safe and Merry Christmas.

“Tranquility Beach takes this opportunity to demonstrate gratitude for the support of community residents in working towards the realization of this important tourism development,” commented Owner/Developer, Ian Edwards of Tranquility Beach Resort.

Christmas is the festive season to display joy and unity, the public is encouraged to stay tuned on December 4th, 2020 as the arrival of Jolly St. Nicholas and his elves will launch an additional surprise!