ANNOUNCEMENT: Transition to commonwealth of Dominica e-passport mobile application units

Home >> AnnouncementsANNOUNCEMENT: Transition to commonwealth of Dominica e-passport mobile application units Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs - Friday, February 4th, 2022 at 2:00 PMShareTweetSharePin Download (PDF, 292KB)
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.