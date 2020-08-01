ANNOUNCEMENT: UNDP job vacancies

Are you enthusiastic and committed to development in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean and interested in a career within the UN system? If so, UNDP is keen to hear from you.
Please note that for jobs listed here, you must click on the actual Job Title (which is a link) and follow the application process outlined in solicitation documents. Any emails shown on this page are for queries and comments only.
Current Vacancies
▸ Dominica
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.