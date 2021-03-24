ANNOUNCEMENT: Vacancy Chief Pharmacist and Pharmacist

The M&C Group of Companies is seeking to fill the following vacancies in Saint Lucia.
- Chief Pharmacist
- Pharmacist
Please visit our website at
www.themandcgroup.com for further
details and to apply.
Remember to upload your resume
and all necessary academic and
professional certificates.
We offer a comprehensive remuneration package to include competitive salary, benefits and training and development for your continuous success.
Promoting health, creating smiles, for a healthier, happier you!
