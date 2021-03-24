ANNOUNCEMENT: Vacancy Chief Pharmacist and Pharmacist

The M&C Group of Companies is seeking to fill the following vacancies in Saint Lucia.

Chief Pharmacist

Pharmacist

Please visit our website at

www.themandcgroup.com for further

details and to apply.

Remember to upload your resume

and all necessary academic and

professional certificates.

We offer a comprehensive remuneration package to include competitive salary, benefits and training and development for your continuous success.

Promoting health, creating smiles, for a healthier, happier you!