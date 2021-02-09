ANNOUNCEMENT: Vacancy for the position of driver

DOMINICA BUREAU OF STANDARDS

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of Driver, Dominica Bureau of Standards.

JOB SUMMARY:

To accomplish the main goal of collecting and dissemination of documents, goods, office supplies and materials as well as transporting officers to perform field activities. A strict commitment to deliver and collect documentation as well as transport officers without viewing or revealing any of the information and activities is necessary.

EDUCATION:

High School Diploma.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

Excellent oral and written communication and organizational skills.

Technical knowledge of petrol/diesel vehicles.

Critical and analytical thinking.

Ability to apply appropriate safety practices.

Flexibility with job requirements and locations.

Skill in interpersonal communications to effectively interact with personnel and public in person and over the telephone.

EXPERIENCES:

Must have a minimum of two (2) years working experience;

The candidate must have a valid Class C License and ability to drive different vehicles;

At least six (6) months of experience directly related to the duties and responsibilities specified. and

Should possess a Clean Police Record.

THE DUTIES INCLUDE:

The collection and dissemination of messages, packages, documents and other items to specific locations.

Signing and accounts for all documents and goods; obtain signature for receipt of merchandise upon delivery.

Transporting of officers’ island-wide to perform specific duties.

Completing required paperwork with accuracy and attention to detail within a timely manner.

Keeping accurate logs or records for collected and disseminated documents as well as a vehicle log.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Be physically capable

Office and field/outdoor conditions apply.

Exposure to hazardous and unpleasant conditions possible in the field.

Exposure to variable temperatures and weather conditions.

Exposure to extended periods of walking and standing.

May be called to work in emergency situations.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

The position will be on a permanent basis. The successful applicant will receive a basic salary based on qualification and experience.

ADDRESS FOR APPLICATIONS:

Applications should be sent under CONFIDENTIAL cover to the Director, Dominica Bureau of Standards, National Centre of Testing Excellence, P. O. Box 1015, Stock Farm, Dominica, W. I. The names and contact details of three (3) referees should be included in the Letter of Application.

CLOSING DATE

The closing date for the receipt of applications is Friday 19th February 2021.