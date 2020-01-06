ANNOUNCEMENT: Vacancy notice Chief Physical Planner

VACANCY NOTICE: CHIEF PHYSICAL PLANNER

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the post of Chief Physical Planner, Physical Planning Division, Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

Applicants must possess a Graduate Degree in Physical Planning, Land Use Planning, Engineering or related field and a minimum of 3 years practical and managerial experience.

Main duties will include:

The spatial development of Dominica in keeping with respective legislation, development plans and strategies of the Government;

Formulation of Physical Development Plans;

Monitoring, supervision and control of physical development and applications for planning permission

Review of Physical Planning legislative framework to be in compliance with current international;

Administering the Physical Planning Act No 5 of 2002 and Subdivision and Building Regulations for a climate resilient Dominica;

Applicants must be skilled in:

Urban and geo-spatial planning

Project proposal and report writing;

Project planning, implementation and monitoring;

Survey needs assessment and project identification;

Use of specialized computer programs

Assessing the impact of construction of buildings and sub-divisions on communities

Suitable applicants must be capable of working on under demanding conditions to deliver as required to meet the standards of building the first climate resilient country in the world

Applications should be addressed to:

The Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Planning and Economic Development

5th Floor Financial Center Building