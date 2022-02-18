ANNOUNCEMENT: Vacancy Resident Engineer – Montreal Management Consultants

VACANCY
MONTREAL MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS EST. LTD. (MMCE) is seeking a Resident Engineer.
Scope of Work
- To ensure that the construction works of the project are preformed according to contractual documents.
- To monitor the progress of the project according to project schedule.
- To monitor and control the payment certificates according to project progress vs. project contractual price.
- To monitor and control quality of all construction activities to meet contractual requirements and client satisfaction, such as excavation, backfilling, sub & super structure, MEP and finishing.
- To prepare daily, weekly and monthly reports as per company policy.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Architecture or Civil Engineering or related field.
- Certificate in Construction Supervision.
- A minimum of 3 years working experience in Civil Engineering
Required Skills
- Working knowledge of CAD
- MS Office
Excellent verbal & written communication along with a positive, professional attitude and good work ethic.
Send signed application letter along with Resumé to mmcvacancy22@gmail.com
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.