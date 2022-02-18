ANNOUNCEMENT: Vacancy Resident Engineer – Montreal Management Consultants

Montreal Management Consultants - Friday, February 18th, 2022 at 12:21 PM
VACANCY

MONTREAL MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS EST. LTD. (MMCE) is seeking a Resident Engineer.

Scope of Work

  • To ensure that the construction works of the project are preformed according to contractual documents.

 

  • To monitor the progress of the project according to project schedule.

 

  • To monitor and control the payment certificates according to project progress vs. project contractual price.

 

  • To monitor and control quality of all construction activities to meet contractual requirements and client satisfaction, such as excavation, backfilling, sub & super structure, MEP and finishing.

 

  • To prepare daily, weekly and monthly reports as per company policy.

 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Architecture or Civil Engineering or related field.
  • Certificate in Construction Supervision.
  • A minimum of 3 years working experience in Civil Engineering

 

Required Skills

  • Working knowledge of CAD
  • MS Office

Excellent verbal & written communication along with a positive, professional attitude and good work ethic.

Send signed application letter along with Resumé to mmcvacancy22@gmail.com

