ANNOUNCEMENT: Variety of Cruise line jobs available – Job Fair opens 14 -18 February 2022

MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives announces that MAMPA Employment Agency Dominica is in the process of screening for cruise line jobs in an array of fields including, but not limited to:

Assistant Management Hotel Stores/ Storekeeper Lifeguards

Beverage Servers

Beverage Stewards

Dining Room Attendant

Dining Room Service

Waiter/Waitress

Bartender

Cooks

Chefs

Housekeeping

Hotel utility/ Cleaner

Kitchen supervisor

Laundry Attendant

Photographers

Pool Deck Service Attendants

Houseman

Food stylist

Merchandise Sale Associates

Gallery Stewards

VENUE DATE TIME Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Monday February 14, 2022 8:00am – 4:00pm Pierre Charles Secondary School – Grandbay Tuesday February 15, 2022 8:00am -4:00pm Layou resource Centre Wednesday February 16, 2022 8:00am – 4:00pm Castle Bruce Secondary School Woodfordhill primary School Thursday February 17, 2022 Thursday February 17, 2022 8:00am – 1:00pm 2:00pm – 5:00pm Goodwill Parish Hall Friday February 18, 2022 8:00am – 4:00pm

As a result, Job fairs will be held across the island on the following dates and times:

All interested applicants are kindly asked to walk with:

An updated copy of your resume;

Passport size photo;

Written job references from former employer or recent employer;

Agency membership fee of $300.00

For more information, please contact the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiative on telephone numbers 266-3964 / 266-3965 or email us at mampaagencydom@hotmail.com.