ANNOUNCEMENT: Variety of Cruise line jobs available – Job Fair opens 14 -18 February 2022

MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT
The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives announces that MAMPA Employment Agency Dominica is in the process of screening for cruise line jobs in an array of fields including, but not limited to:
Assistant Management Hotel Stores/ Storekeeper Lifeguards
Beverage Servers
Beverage Stewards
Dining Room Attendant
Dining Room Service
Waiter/Waitress
Bartender
Cooks
Chefs
Housekeeping
Hotel utility/ Cleaner
Kitchen supervisor
Laundry Attendant
Photographers
Pool Deck Service Attendants
Houseman
Food stylist
Merchandise Sale Associates
Gallery Stewards
|VENUE
|DATE
|TIME
|Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski
|Monday February 14, 2022
|8:00am – 4:00pm
|Pierre Charles Secondary School – Grandbay
|Tuesday February 15, 2022
|8:00am -4:00pm
|Layou resource Centre
|Wednesday February 16, 2022
|8:00am – 4:00pm
|Castle Bruce Secondary School
Woodfordhill primary School
|Thursday February 17, 2022
|8:00am – 1:00pm
2:00pm – 5:00pm
|Goodwill Parish Hall
|Friday February 18, 2022
|8:00am – 4:00pm
As a result, Job fairs will be held across the island on the following dates and times:
All interested applicants are kindly asked to walk with:
- An updated copy of your resume;
- Passport size photo;
- Written job references from former employer or recent employer;
- Agency membership fee of $300.00
For more information, please contact the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiative on telephone numbers 266-3964 / 266-3965 or email us at mampaagencydom@hotmail.com.
5 Comments
There is something called due diligence. Why couldn’t the 8 cruise lines send their people to Dominica in coordination with NEP to hold the job fair having on the spot interviews, no middle man to pay, Why is it in other Jurisdictions there are Recuritement Agencies affiliated with the Cruise Ship Lines, you apply online there is no fee involved, if qualified you are given a date and time for an interview via Zoom, also you could go directly to the Cruise line by applying online.
Well to a new dominica
Classy jobs. No mention of compulsory vaccination, low pay, and working conditions that have been compared to slavery ?
Why should anyone have to pay a $300.00 dollar fee to apply for a job?
What is the purpose of the “Agency membership fee of $300.00”?
Why do you have to pay a fee in order to get interviewed or hired for a job?