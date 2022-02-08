ANNOUNCEMENT: Variety of Cruise line jobs available – Job Fair opens 14 -18 February 2022

Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives - Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at 1:54 PM
MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives announces that MAMPA Employment Agency Dominica is in the process of screening for cruise line jobs in an array of fields including, but not limited to:

Assistant Management Hotel Stores/ Storekeeper Lifeguards

Beverage Servers

Beverage Stewards

Dining Room Attendant

Dining Room Service

Waiter/Waitress

Bartender

Cooks

Chefs

Housekeeping

Hotel utility/ Cleaner

Kitchen supervisor

Laundry Attendant

Photographers

Pool Deck Service Attendants

Houseman

Food stylist

Merchandise Sale Associates

Gallery Stewards

 

VENUEDATETIME
Cabrits Resort & Spa KempinskiMonday February 14, 20228:00am – 4:00pm
Pierre Charles Secondary School – GrandbayTuesday February 15, 20228:00am -4:00pm
Layou resource CentreWednesday February 16, 20228:00am – 4:00pm
Castle Bruce Secondary School

Woodfordhill primary School

Thursday February 17, 2022

Thursday February 17, 2022

8:00am – 1:00pm

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Goodwill Parish HallFriday February 18, 20228:00am – 4:00pm

As a result, Job fairs will be held across the island on the following dates and times:

 

All interested applicants are kindly asked to walk with:

  • An updated copy of your resume;
  • Passport size photo;
  • Written job references from former employer or recent employer;
  • Agency membership fee of $300.00

 

For more information, please contact the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiative on telephone numbers 266-3964 / 266-3965 or email us at mampaagencydom@hotmail.com.

5 Comments

  1. Gary
    February 8, 2022

    There is something called due diligence. Why couldn’t the 8 cruise lines send their people to Dominica in coordination with NEP to hold the job fair having on the spot interviews, no middle man to pay, Why is it in other Jurisdictions there are Recuritement Agencies affiliated with the Cruise Ship Lines, you apply online there is no fee involved, if qualified you are given a date and time for an interview via Zoom, also you could go directly to the Cruise line by applying online.

  2. Skerro
    February 8, 2022

    Well to a new dominica

  3. Luca
    February 8, 2022

    Classy jobs. No mention of compulsory vaccination, low pay, and working conditions that have been compared to slavery ?

  4. Pandora
    February 8, 2022

    Why should anyone have to pay a $300.00 dollar fee to apply for a job?

  5. Robert Anderson
    February 8, 2022

    What is the purpose of the “Agency membership fee of $300.00”?
    Why do you have to pay a fee in order to get interviewed or hired for a job?

