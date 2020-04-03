ANNOUNCEMENT: water service interruption/low pressure for Delices and Boetica

ANNOUNCEMENT

DOWASCO informs residents of Delices and Boetica that they will be experiencing unscheduled water interruptions and low water pressure due to extreme low water level at the Delices Intake.

DOWASCO has a Water Truck assigned to assist in the supply of potable water to these communities. We are therefore asking the customers to avoid wastage and to conserve water during this critical time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.