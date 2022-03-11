ANNOUNCEMENT: Work Online Dominica registration extended to March 13th – apply now!

The Work Online Dominica team have been listening to the requests of the Dominican public and decided to extend the application deadline.

This is your opportunity to apply! Visit our website at www.workonlinedominica.org to complete your application forms TODAY!

The new deadline has been extended to Sunday March 13, 2022, at midnight.

For further information email us at applywod@israaid.org or call us at 1 767 616 6567.