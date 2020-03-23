ANNOUNCEMENT: Young Journalist 2020 Competition postponed

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing to prevent its spread, the Young Journalist Competition has been postponed until later in the year when normal life resumes. The two challenges will remain the same so no work undertaken so far will have been wasted.

For updates and further information, please visit dominicageographic.com/YJC2020. If you have any questions, please feel free to email YJCDominica@gmail.com

Thanks for your understanding and please follow all official health guidelines during this period.