ANNOUNCEMENT: Young Journalist 2020 Competition postponed

Dominica News Online - Monday, March 23rd, 2020 at 9:58 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing to prevent its spread, the Young Journalist Competition has been postponed until later in the year when normal life resumes. The two challenges will remain the same so no work undertaken so far will have been wasted.

For updates and further information, please visit dominicageographic.com/YJC2020. If you have any questions, please feel free to email YJCDominica@gmail.com

Thanks for your understanding and please follow all official health guidelines during this period.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.