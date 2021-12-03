ANNOUNCEMNT: Dowasco road excavations work on Upper Hillsborough Street

DOWASCO informs residents of Upper Hillsborough Street and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road on Upper Hillsborough Street (close to NBD) to facilitate a sewer pipeline repair and sewer connection on Sunday December 5, 2021 between the hours of 8:00 a. m. and 5:00 p. m.

All vehicles travelling on Hillsborough Street will diverted unto Bath Road during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.