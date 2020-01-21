CONDOLENCES: on Passing of DASPA Captain, Marine Pilot – Burliegh Oscar Bruno

Home >> AnnouncementsCONDOLENCES: on Passing of DASPA Captain, Marine Pilot – Burliegh Oscar Bruno Dominica News Online - Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 3:12 PMShareTweetSharePin
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Gone too soon, sincere condolences to the family, friends, co-workers of Mr Oscar Bruno.